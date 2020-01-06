All-New 2020 KIDZ BOP Tour to Visit GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa.(WHTM) — KIDZ BOP Live 2020 is coming to Giant Center July 17.

KIDZ BOP announced their new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to over 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020.

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP’s best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP says, “We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, January 9 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.CitiEntertainment.com.

For more information, visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.KIDZBOP.com.