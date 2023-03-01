(WHTM) — Season three of The Mandalorian kicks off on Wednesday, March 1 and Google has seen an uptake in searches for Baby Yoda and Mandalorian related questions.

Here are some answers to some of the most asked questions related to The Mandalorian on Google.

“Where can I watch The Mandalorian?”

If you have Disney+, you’re in luck. The Mandalorian is available exclusively on Disney Plus.

“Is Baby Yoda, Yoda?”

This is a good question, but don’t let the name fool you. Baby Yoda’s name isn’t Baby Yoda, it’s Grogu (even though The Mandalorian refers to him as “The Child.”) According to goodhousekeeping.com, Baby Yoda isn’t Yoda as a baby, he’s his completely own person. However, it is possible they are related.

“Who plays The Mandalorian?”

Actor Pedro Pascal plays The Mandalorian. After taking relatively small roles in film and television, Pascal gained more recognition after he played Oberyn Martell during the fourth season of Game of Thrones.

“When does The Mandalorian take place?”

If you haven’t seen a Star Wars movie, this answer might be confusing. According to ign.com, The Mandalorian takes place in “9 ABY” meaning that it took nine years after the Battle of Yavin. The battle that occurred in Star Wars: A New Hope occurred around the planet of Yavin. So, The Mandalorian takes place nine years after the events in Star Wars: A New Hope.

“How old is Baby Yoda?”

According to screenrant.com, Baby Yoda, or Grogu, is 50 years old at the start of the series. Yoda himself lived to be 900 years old, so this makes Baby Yoda very young in comparison.

“Is Grogu a puppet?”

Baby Yoda looks so real, you may think that he is CGI. However, according to screenrant.com Baby Yoda is a puppet, however there were a few episodes where they did use CGI to create him.