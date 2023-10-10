NEW YORK (AP) — Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse,” a novel about race and forgotten history, and Robert Samuels’ and Toluse Olorunnipa’s “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” have won awards from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation.

The awards were announced Tuesday by the Dayton foundation, which honors a book of fiction and of nonfiction for using “the power of literature to foster peace, social justice, and global understanding.” Brooks won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006 for her novel “March,” while “His Name Is George Floyd” was a Pulitzer winner earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Lily Brooks-Dalton’s “The Light Pirate” was the runner-up for the Dayton fiction prize, and Adam Hochschild’s World War I-era history “American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis” was runner-up for nonfiction.

Previous winners include Viet Thanh Nguyen’s “The Sympathizer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “We Were Eight Years in Power” and Chanel Miller’s “Know My Name.”

This story has been updated to correct the title of Adam Hochschild’s World War I-era history to “American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis”, not “The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis.”