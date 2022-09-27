NEW YORK (AP) — Howard University, PEN America and Scholastic Book Clubs are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the bestselling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization’s fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers” and $1.3 million total to Howard University for 12 James Patterson Writer Education Scholarships, worth $10,000 each for the current academic year, and to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for 14 fellowships, given to 11 fiction writers and three poets.

Over the years, Patterson has also given millions of dollars to teachers, school libraries and independent bookstores.

“I was brought up to give back — so my mother and grandmother should get the praise here,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my career to getting as many people to love books as possible. I advocate for literacy and schools, fund teacher scholarships, and support other writers, booksellers, and librarians in any way that I can.”