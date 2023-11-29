(WHTM) — It’s nearly the end of the year, and that means that music streaming services Spotify and Apple Music are unveiling to users what their top songs and artists are.

Spotify and Apple have released their end-of-year lists to users of their streaming services. The lists show various things such as the user’s top artists, songs, and podcasts as well as how many minutes of music they listen to and much more.

The data is shown in a fun highlight reel that users can share on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and X, formally known as Twitter.

According both to Spotify and Apple Music, Taylor Swift took the top artist spots on both platforms.

If you are a user of Apple Music and would like to see your Replay highlights, you can click or tap here. If you are a user of Spotify and would like to see your Spotify Wrapped highlights, click or tap here.