Ashcombe Summer of Music, an outlet for local artists and Mechanicsburg families

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerts have been making a comeback both here in the Midstate and across the country. While arenas and stadiums reach capacity crowds for the big names, one music festival in Mechanicsburg aims to share a stage with local artists all summer long.

The Ashcombe Summer of Music is a brand-new concert series being held at the Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouses in Mechanicsburg. The series was created with the intention to help out local artists and businesses while giving families something to do.

“We originally planned it as an extremely precautious, outdoor, socially distant event to help get people out of their homes this summer,” Ashcombe Marketing Director, Cassie Fisher said. “Our maintenance staff had measured the field so we could layout individual squares to create space between families and couples. In the end, with restrictions lifted, we only need to encourage social distancing between parties, which has been pretty simple.”

With the safety aspects well taken care of, the next priority was helping as many people as possible. “The concert series was created hoping we could give local performers a chance to get out in front of people again after all indoor venues had been closed for over a year,” Fisher said. “We also wanted a chance to help support the food trucks who may or may not have been able to operate throughout the pandemic. Most importantly, we wanted to get the public outside to enjoy some fun, food, and music in as safe a way as possible.”

With an entire summer to work with, Ashcombe made sure to have a variety of acts and food to fit all tastes both musically, and literally. “As for genre, we have a mix booked currently just to interest different demographics. We have children’s performers, bluegrass, county, pop, classic rock, variety acts, and even some Celtic music,” Fisher said.

The next event will be on Friday, July 24 when Ashcombe welcomes the local pop duo Dandy along with 717Tacos. On July 31, settle down with some bluegrass and bbq. If you’re looking for something a little more classic, stop by on August 14 for the classic rock cover band Second Time Thru while enjoying a sandwich from the Philadelphia Hoagie Co.

The last two events of the concert series certainly are not the least. August 28 will be the Ashcombe Corn Festival, an annual celebration with corn-related foods, crafts, classes, and yes, concerts as Joe Cooney and Friends perform with food provided by Smoke and Pickles. The grand finale lands on September 4 with the Ashcombe Summer of Music Final Jam with six food trucks, 25 craft vendors, and five performances including the Popcorn Hat Players, Pony Rides, and Balloon Twister.

It’s as the saying goes, “if you build it, they will come,” or as Fisher puts it, “We thought, ‘we have the space to do this, let’s do it!'”

Each concert except the corn festival and final jam are just $10 to get in and are BYOB. For more information on Ashcombe’s Concert Series or other events, you can visit this link here.