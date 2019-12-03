‘Baby Shark’ creators plan Navajo version of popular video

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee’s official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington. The “Baby Shark” tour is launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America. The second leg of the tour kicks off in Independence, Missouri on March 1, 2020. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a subsidiary of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

The company is seeking voice actors to portray the roles of Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video has garnered more than 3.9 billion views on YouTube.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S.

A second North American leg of the “Baby Shark” concert tour is launching in March.