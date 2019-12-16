Baby Shark Live! coming to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If your children are still singing the “Baby Shark” song that became an international phenomenon since its release in 2016, mark your calendar for June 1.

Baby Shark Live! will make a stop in Hershey during a 90-city tour this spring.

The fully immersive concert experience will be at Hershey Theatre on Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

“Baby Shark,” the global hit song about a family of sharks, has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart.

The “Baby Shark” Dance video has over 4 billion views, making it the fifth most viewed video in the history of YouTube.