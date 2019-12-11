Bachelor Fans Can Now Book Chris Harrison to Officiate Their Weddings

How would you like your wedding to be officiated by a reality show TV host?

Well now you can, ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison is making his services as a minister available to the public.

According to his website, Harrison has been an ordained minister with Universal Life Church since 2012.

He has officiated several weddings for couples from ‘The Bachelor,’ as well as other private ceremonies.

His site doesn’t list prices but says Harrison is available for travel in the U.S. including Hawaii and international travel is also available for destination weddings.

Harrison customizes each of his weddings to the couple.

Harrison’s A-team is also available for bookings. The website includes information for a makeup artist, photographer, and stylist.

For more information visit chrisharrisonofficial.com.