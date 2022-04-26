YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Release Recovery, a New York-based addiction and mental health recovery program has ties right here in central Pennsylvania.

Bachelorette Star to Recovery Advocate Zac Clark Graduated from the York College of Pennsylvania and took a visit back Tuesday to discuss the importance of men’s mental health.

It is for a college tour called “Keep Going” from Monday, April 25 until Saturday, April 30.

The tour consists of community gatherings at locations near six surrounding college campuses in six days to raise awareness around mental health, suicide, and addiction issues among college students in America.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

With suicide being the second leading cause of death among young adults and 46% of them reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety during their college years, the foundation saw an opportunity to help raise awareness and break the stigma around seeking help for these issues through meaningful conversations, shared experiences, walking and running.

The “Keep Going” college tour aims to educate students on the resources available to them and provide personal insights on the benefits of leading a sober living lifestyle.

Release Recovery Foundation is raising money for its college scholarship, which will provide funding for students seeking treatment for addiction recovery and mental illness.

Release Recovery provides inpatient treatment centers, interventionists, outpatient treatment centers, therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and recovery coaches.

Donations for the Release Recovery foundation college scholarship fund can be made by clicking HERE in honor of “Keep Going.”