‘Back to the Future’ reunion supports relief organization

Self-isolation is not stopping movie stars from getting together for a good cause.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and more got together via video-conference for a “Back to the Future” reunion. Even musician Huey Lewis joined the call.

The reunion was organized by actor Josh Gad to support the humanitarian relief organization “Project Hope.”

You can find the entire reunion on Gad’s Youtube channel.

