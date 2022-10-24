HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.”

This rock and roll band will be returning to Hershey in the spring of 2023. The multi-Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band last visited Hershey in 2019.

Ticket information and prices can be found here. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.

Chicago recently released their 38th studio album, “Born for This Moment,” in July 2022. This new album has a blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations, and world-class arrangements.