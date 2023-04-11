HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — American musician Beth Hart is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Monday, Oct. 2.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. with tickets going on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m. at Hershey Entertainment and TicketMaster.

Hart has sold out tours worldwide, including performances at historic venues such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

Hart topped the Billboard charts six times, went double platinum, and had a string of top 10 charting albums across Europe.

The Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist took on one of her most profound undertakings to date by channeling the legendary voice of Robert Plant on “A Tribute To Led Zeppelin.”