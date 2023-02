Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, has officially announced her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Beyoncé has announced her highly anticipated 2023 Renaissance World Tour, with two stops in Pennsylvania.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 6 in an exclusive presale to BeyHive members. You can view more information on presale registration on Beyoncé’s official website.

Queen B will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 12 and at the Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) on August 3.