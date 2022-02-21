Big Time Rush headed to GIANT Center in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — “Gotta go big time!”

Big Time Rush is coming to the GIANT Center on July 1 at 8 p.m. with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.

Their “Forever Tour” is set to kick off its 41-day journey in Washington, D.C. in June and go through the rest of the summer.

Big Time Rush became popular after Nickelodeon launched the show into households from 2009-2013. The series follows the antics of four Minnesota hockey players, Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan, brought together to form a boyband in Hollywood.

The band released three albums and toured around the world until disbanding in July 2013, but they stayed close friends.

Big Time Rush then reunited to bring some nostalgia and joy to fans after the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The members came together after seven years to bring a message to fans and a socially-distanced performance of their hit “Worldwide,” leading to over 10 million streams in 2020.

They’ve since performed to sold-out crowds in Chicago and New York City, and at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia before releasing a new single in December 2021, titled “Call It Like I See It.”

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 25. For ticket information, visit Hershey Entertainment’s website.