HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gospel singers Bill & Gloria Gaither will be bringing their “Gaither Homecoming Spectacular” to the GIANT Center.

Over 20 artists will be performing on one stage from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21 at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

According to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, the weekend will feature Gaither’s own Vocal Band, consisting of Wes Hampton, Reggie Smith, Adam Crabb and Todd Suttles, as well as Gaither alum Mark Lowry.

Many musical guests including Jason Crabb, Marshall Hall, Gordon Mote, The Nelons, The Booth Brothers, Lynda Randle, Joy Gardner, Chris Blue, and more will be performing at the Homecoming show.

Tickets will be available at a later date, but more information can be found here.

“We love coming to the Hershey area. It’s a beautiful place, with rolling hills and such rich history. We look forward to bringing our Homecoming friends to Hershey this fall,” said Bill Gaither.