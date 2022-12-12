(WHTM) — Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday today.

The well-known game show host and entertainment personality was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington. He is known for hosting “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007.

Barker has won a total of 19 Emmy Awards, fourteen for Outstanding Game Show Host and five as part of “The Price is Right” winning Outstanding Game Show.

Time Magazine also named Barker “the greatest game show host of all time” and CBS named a studio in their Television City after Barker, according to sunsigns.org.

The retired game show host shares a birthday with another famous celebrity, Frank Sinatra, who was born in 1915.