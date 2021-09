HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bob Dylan is coming to Hershey as part of his resuming “Never-Ending Tour,” now being called the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” worldwide tour.

Bob Dylan will come to the Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. for his 2021-2024 tour, named after his acclaimed 2020 studio album.

He’ll begin his tour in the Midwest this November.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.