‘Bosom Buddies’ star Peter Scolari dies at 66

Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW)– Peter Scolari, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the 1980s sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” has died at the age of 66, TMZ reported on Friday.

He battled cancer for about two years. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Scolari’s television career spanned nearly four decades with stints on “Newhart” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show.” He also did voice work for several animated series and was in Broadway musicals like “Wicked” and “Hairspray.”

Scolari also had roles in “Murphy Brown,” “The West Wing,” “ER,” and “Ally McBeal.”

Scolari won an Emmy for his appearances on the series “Girls.”