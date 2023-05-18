GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg native and lead singer of the band Poison Bret Michaels is coming back home to the Midstate to put on a concert at the Hollywood Casino in Dauphin County.

Michaels will be taking the stage on August 26 for the casino’s outdoor concert series. Concertgoers can expect all the Poison hits with local musicians joining him on stage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Michaels is the son of a Navy veteran and said this will be a celebration for veterans, hometown heroes, and local fans.

“I just need everyone to know that they have to come out because we called this a celebration of all things Central PA and I go back to this: It’s a celebration of fans the bands, the music, the food the beverages,” Michaels said.

Two dollars from every ticket purchase will go toward local veteran organizations. Last year, $30,000 was donated.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with regular tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Information can be found here. Tickets are limited as the venue seats 5,000 people