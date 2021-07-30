NEW YORK — Before curtains rise again in September, new COVID safety protocols for Broadway were announced Thursday.

The Actors’ Equity Association said they reached a deal with the Broadway League on safety measures for Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.

The cast and crew of all shows will now be required to be fully vaccinated against the virus, with the exception of those who cannot due to age or health risks.

Weekly COVID testing will also be mandated for all theater workers, the union said.

Additionally, the theaters must improve their HVAC systems to ensure air circulation is functioning properly at all times.

Before the pandemic shut down the Great White Way, shows drew more than 14 million people each year, contributing to $1.8 billion dollars in ticket sales.

Leaders from the Broadway League and Actor’s Equity Association say the safety agreement is a milestone for the industry, and it is the key to getting productions back up and running.

It was still unclear Friday what protocols or mandates will be in place for theatergoers planning to attend the reopening shows.

Theaters are currently scheduled to begin welcoming back fans in September.