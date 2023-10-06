PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After postponing all remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band at the end of September, Bruce Springsteen has announced his new show dates for 2024, with four Pennsylvania performances among them.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Springsteen announced the following rescheduled dates:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Following doctors’ advice Springsteen postponed the original tour dates out of an abundance of caution in order to continue recovering from peptic ulcer disease.

According to his post on X, all tickets for the postponed performances are still valid for the new dates.

The post also noted that individuals can find information about specific shows, including refund details through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

Rescheduled 2024 dates for shows in Canada will be announced next week.