Cadbury holding tryouts for pets to be newest Cadbury Bunny

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Calling all pet owners! The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back and are looking for one special pet to be in their new commercial and get a cash prize.

Starting now through February 21, Cadbury is asking pet owners to enter their pets for the chance to be featured in the “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial, travel across the U.S. and receive a $5,000 cash prize, as well as bragging rights.

To enter, you can grab some bunny ears and take a picture of your adorable pets. Your pet can join a group of one-of-a-kind “bunnies.” And for the first time, former winners will come back to be on the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel to help select the finalists.

These winners include Henri the English Bulldog, Lieutenant Dan and Betty the Frog. Here’s some advice from these experienced veterans:

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Henri the English Bulldog (2019): “The ‘OB’ (original bunny) is back and advises all pet owners to capture the personality of their pet in their entry with fun faces.”

Lieutenant Dan (2020): “Mr. Perseverance is back with that loveable smile and his tip is to be sure to tell us why your pet is special.”

Betty the Frog (2021): “Betty is bringing girl-power to the judges panel and her tip is to let your uniqueness shine through in your entry photo.”

“We are thrilled to be invited back this year and are ready to hop in to help Cadbury kick off the 4th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts,” said the members of the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel. “We can’t wait to see the wide variety of pets who show off their ears. Good luck to all of the contestants entering this year’s competition!”

Voting for the Cadbury Bunny opens on March 8 and will go until March 22. The winner will be announced March 29.

Anyone interested can submit their pets here. For official rules, click here.