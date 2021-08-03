Capitol Theatre Center in Chambersburg raising its curtain for season of shows

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The doors are opening and the curtain is rising at the Capitol Theatre Center in Chambersburg for the 2021-2022 season of entertainment.

Tickets for all events will go on sale beginning August 16 to the general public. Those interested can purchase tickets by visiting their website. Or by calling/visiting the Box Office.

The 2021-2022 calendar of events will have local, regional and national touring performers for live shows, concerts, 21+ outdoor events and movie events.

Some of the events for this upcoming season include:

Blues, Brews & Barbeque: September 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (21+ event)

September 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (21+ event) Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show: October 2 at 7:00 p.m.

October 2 at 7:00 p.m. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Event: October 30 at 9:00 p.m.

To see the full 2021-2022 schedule, visit their website to check out the calendar!