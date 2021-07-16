Carlisle musician brings 12 Strings of Acoustic Rock Nostalgia to the Midstate

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no secret, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the live entertainment industry hard. But, with vaccines aplenty and restrictions lifted, things are starting to feel a little more normal for musicians like Colby Dove.

Dove, a Carlisle native, was one of the many that hoped the pandemic would be over quickly when it hit Pennsylvania in March 2020.

“When it didn’t, it was quite disheartening to see gig after gig getting canceled,” Dove said. “I was still able to perform for a few venues that were taking the proper social distancing precautions, but even those were few and far between.”

Dove, like everyone, is excited for the opportunity to perform for a larger crowd again.

“As restrictions lightened up, the opportunity for live performances increased and I could continue to make a living doing what I love to do. Overall, there is now a more positive picture being painted for the live local music scene,” Dove said.

Dove describes his music style as 12 Strings of Acoustic Rock Nostalgia, with a hybrid of original songs and covers. His Facebook page explains it as a mix of 80s rock and pop, with a bit spice of blues and classic rock, and then a dash of oldies and metal.

Sounds complicated, but it’s helped Dove towards accomplishments such as a nomination for a Central Pennsylvania Music Award for Best Solo Cover Act of 2020.

“I’ve had a few ‘firsts’ this year: my first live radio performance, two original tracks in rotation on the Hugs at WRGG Top 100 chart, and new venues reaching out to me to schedule performances. But by far, the highlight of my year is [the award nomination],” Dove said.

With a performance taking place Friday night in Boiling Springs’ South Middleton Park, Dove is ready to have a good time performing and being with an audience.

“I love to perform in front of a live audience. Watching people having a good time while singing along to the songs I’m playing is such a positive experience. Most of my gigs tend to be in the bar/club scene. A show like this, being an outdoor/all ages show, allows whole families to come enjoy music together. Having never performed in Boiling Springs, this is an opportunity to showcase my talents to an entirely new audience,” Dove said.

All of Dove’s future performances are listed on his Facebook page.