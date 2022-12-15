CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re still looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, it’s not too late. In the center of Carlisle, you can find yourself immersed in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with a bit of a twist.

abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie spoke with R.J. Lesch, co-director of “A Steampunk Christmas Carol” at the Carlisle Theatre, about the production.

“A Christmas Carol” is performed by theaters all over during the holiday season, but Lesch says that the version at the Carlisle Theatre has a unique twist. “It’s a steampunk flavor, which we introduced last year, but we really beefed up this year,” Lesch said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.