(WHTM) — Did you know it’s Universal Music Day? It’s a day to celebrate all your favorite songs, albums, artists, concerts, and more.
I’m sure we’re all tired of hearing the same five songs playing on an endless loop wherever we go, so why not celebrate Universal Music Day by rewinding it back and listening to the top songs from the past decade?
These are the top 10 songs from the 2010’s, according to Billboard‘s Decade-End Charts.
10. Rolling in the Deep – Adele
Release date: November of 2010
Chart peak date: May 10, 2011
9. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Release date: January 12, 2017
Chart peak date: May 27, 2017
8. Somebody That I Used to Know – Gotye Featuring Kimbra
Release date: July of 2011
Chart peak date: April 28, 2012
7. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Release date: December 2, 2018
Peak date: April 13, 2019
6. We Found Love – Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris
Release date: September 22, 2011
Peak date: November 12, 2011
5. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Release date: May 30, 2018
Peak date: September 29, 2018
4. Closer – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
Release date: July 29, 2016
Peak date: September 3, 2016
3. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
Release date: January 6, 2017
Peak date: January 28, 2017
2. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
Release date: July 1, 2011
Peak date: July 16, 2011
1. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars
Release date: November 10, 2014
Peak date: January 17, 2015
According to Billboard, Uptown Funk spent a total of 31 weeks in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and in its 13th week at number one, it was the first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and its three main component charts for nine non-consecutive weeks.