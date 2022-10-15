(WHTM) — Did you know it’s Universal Music Day? It’s a day to celebrate all your favorite songs, albums, artists, concerts, and more.

I’m sure we’re all tired of hearing the same five songs playing on an endless loop wherever we go, so why not celebrate Universal Music Day by rewinding it back and listening to the top songs from the past decade?

These are the top 10 songs from the 2010’s, according to Billboard‘s Decade-End Charts.

10. Rolling in the Deep – Adele Release date: November of 2010 Chart peak date: May 10, 2011

9. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber Release date: January 12, 2017 Chart peak date: May 27, 2017

8. Somebody That I Used to Know – Gotye Featuring Kimbra Release date: July of 2011 Chart peak date: April 28, 2012

7. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Release date: December 2, 2018 Peak date: April 13, 2019

6. We Found Love – Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris Release date: September 22, 2011 Peak date: November 12, 2011

5. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B Release date: May 30, 2018 Peak date: September 29, 2018

4. Closer – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey Release date: July 29, 2016 Peak date: September 3, 2016

3. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran Release date: January 6, 2017 Peak date: January 28, 2017

2. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock Release date: July 1, 2011 Peak date: July 16, 2011