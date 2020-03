Taylor Swift, swiftly came to her fans’ aid. Several of her fans tweeted about their financial struggles because of everything going on with the coronavirus, so she decided to help them out by donating $3,000 to each of them.

And she’s not the only celebrity chipping in during all of this. Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds, and Kristen Bell are just some of the stars who have donated.

Several celebrities are helping with everything from relief efforts to charities.