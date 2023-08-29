MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Celtic rock band will be bringing their tour to Millersburg in September.

Enter the Haggis will be stopping at the Ned Smith Center of Nature and Art on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art could not be more aptly named. It’s a beautiful performance venue in a natural setting, and last year we wouldn’t have been surprised if a deer or songbird joined us on stage. In fact, I do believe that there was a woodpecker practicing the drums somewhere in the foliage behind us!” band founder Craig Downie said.

The Ned Smith Center is a combination nature center and museum-art gallery named in honor of a famous wildlife artist, which features an outdoor stage for concerts by national or regional artists.

Tickets for the show are $20. The doors to the venue open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

You are asked to call (717) 692-3699 or go to www.nedsmithcenter.org for more information.