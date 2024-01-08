HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The GRAMMY-award winning, Christian musician Chris Tomlin is coming to Hershey this April.

Tomlin will be performing at GIANT Center on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 7 p.m. as part of his first major global headlining tour, titled the “Holy Forever World Tour.”

On the tour, the Texas-native will also be performing in major cities across the U.S. Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas as well as making stops internationally in England, the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary.

The trio CAIN, known for Christian Airplay chart-toppers “Yes, He Can” and “Rise Up (Lazarus),” as well as the Top 10 hit “I’m So Blessed,” will be the opener at the tour’s U.S. shows.

Tickets for the Hershey show can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.