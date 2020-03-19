Chrome offering ‘Netflix viewing parties’

If you’re missing movie nights with friends during social distancing, Google chrome and Netflix have a solution. It’s called “Netflix party.”

The chrome extension allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.

All you have to do is download the extension, start watching a Netflix show, and then click on the “Np” icon on the toolbar. It will give you a web address to send to anyone you want to. They need to also have the chrome extension installed.

Then you can chat the night away like you normally would. You can even pause and re-start the video whenever you need.