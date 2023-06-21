LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster recently announced the rescheduled date for the annual Celebrate Lancaster event.

The annual event has now been rescheduled for Friday, August 18, 2023. According to The City of Lancaster, this annual event was originally scheduled for mid-June but was canceled due to severe weather.

Celebrate Lancaster is an event that is designed to celebrate Lancaster City’s vibrant residents and cultures. According to The City of Lancaster, the annual event features:

Live performances

Food vendors

Unique vendors

Local organizations

The City of Lancaster is continuing its partnership with Crispus Attucks Community Center for the programming of the event.

It should also be noted that the Celebrate Lancaster event was made possible by its presenting sponsor, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and additional support is being given by Benchmark Construction.

For more details on the Celebrate Lancaster event, you can click here.