Comedian Ron White to perform in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, is coming to Hershey Theatre.

White will perform on Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

White has been one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country over the past 15 years. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units, he’s been nominated for two Grammys, and he authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TaterSalad.com.

