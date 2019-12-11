Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

It’s probably a testament to the makeup artists of Jay Roach’s Fox News docudrama “Bombshell” that the movie opens with a disclaimer announcing that the people depicted within are played by actors. Films don’t ordinarily require a heads up that that’s, you know, Charlize Theron.

But “Bombshell” is a savvy and flashy kind of docudrama that trades equally on recent headlines as it does the star power of its cast. Roach has a light hand with topical political stories (“Recount,” “Game Change”), as does screenwriter Charles Randolph, who co-wrote “The Big Short.” In “Bombshell,” they combine their breezy style with a powerhouse cast for a colorful TV-styled dramatization that — despite the disclaimer — verges more on caricature than verisimilitude.