PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered.
abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate.
Allentown Fair:
- Sep. 3 – Keith Urban
GIANT CENTER:
- Jan. 26 – The Judds: The Final Tour
- April 14 – Reba McEntire
Hersheypark Stadium:
- May 18 – Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour
- May 27 – Blink-182 Tour 2023
- July 1 – Zac Brown Band: From the Fire Tour
- Sep. 9 – Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour
Hershey Theatre:
- March 23 – Third Eye Blind
- April 12 – Chicago
- April 22 – An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour
PPL Center
- May 18 – Janet Jackson & Ludacris
York Fair:
- July 22 – Nelly with Special Guest Chase McDaniel