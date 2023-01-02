PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered.

abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate.

Allentown Fair:

Sep. 3 – Keith Urban

GIANT CENTER:

Hersheypark Stadium:

Hershey Theatre:

March 23 – Third Eye Blind

April 12 – Chicago

April 22 – An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour

PPL Center

May 18 – Janet Jackson & Ludacris

York Fair: