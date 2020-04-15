Live Now
Cookie Monster launches ‘Snack Chat’

If parents need some help keeping their kiddos occupied while being quarantined at home, Sesame Street has you covered.

The Cookie Monster is all about talking ‘snacks’ with the little ones. And while cookies are his favorite, he also understands the importance of a well-balanced meal and good hygiene.

His Tuesday chats start by encouraging kids to wash their hands.

Sesame Street launched a “Caring for each other” initiative in light of the pandemic.

Free e-books and other materials are being made available through Sesame Street on Apple devices, Google Play, and more.

Catch Cookie Monster’s “Snack Chat” every Tuesday on YouTube and Facebook.

