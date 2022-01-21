County singer Thomas Rhett to stop at Hersheypark Stadium on 2022 tour

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country-pop star Thomas Rhett announced he will be making a stop in the Midstate at Hersheypark Stadium on his Bring the Bar to You Tour on Friday, June 24, 2022.

“Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come to see y’all, and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

The tour also will include special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Jan. 28. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website or on Hershey Entertainment’s website