HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s time to get Hersheypark happy! The Jolly Rancher Remix, a new ride in the park, opens to the public on Friday, May 27.

abc27’s Daybreak crew had the opportunity to be one of the first to ride the new interactive coaster experience. Watch their full review of the new ride in the video player above.

To learn more about all that is new and returning this Hersheypark season, click here.