Dead & Co. requiring negative COVID test, vaccination proof for August 28 concert in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Many concert venues and organizers are requiring negative tests and/or vaccine proof in order for concertgoers to attend. Dead and Co. will be the first performers at Hersheypark stadium to enact such requirements.

Dead and Co. are slated to stop in Hershey on August 28 and if fans want to attend, they will need to provide proof of a vaccine or a negative test result within 72 hours of the concert. Anyone who will be in the pit is required to be vaccinated.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

This is the first concert at Hersheypark Stadium and the second in the Midstate to enact COVID protocols on ticketholders. You can view Dead & Co.’s COVID policies through the link here.