Dillsburg’s Haar’s Drive In sponsoring family circus and fun for all ages this weekend

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A family circus show is making its way to the Midstate. Haar’s Drive In is inviting circus artists from all over the nation to perform a COVID-19 friendly show at its Dillsburg stage this Saturday, July 24.

Owner Vickie Hardy says that while they’re more well-known for showing movies, the Drive In is happy to partner with outside organizations to bring more family entertainment to its audiences.

“Drive In Family Circus reached out to us and we are so excited to be partnering with them for this special event,” Hardy said.

She also said this is a special moment for the family.

“Our grandfather, and founder of Haar’s Drive In, always had a dream of being in the circus/carnival business. That is why there were some special events during his time,” Hardy said.

The Drive In will sponsor the show to give Midstaters a show that brings a safe environment while concerns about the pandemic continue. Drive-ins became a hit during the pandemic due to their low-contact design and the audience’s ability to keep their own bubble.

“COVID has provided drive-in theater owners an opportunity to think outside the box,” Hardy said. “In addition to movies this year we still like to provide some family entertainment for daytime hours.”

Haar’s is excited to be able to host events like this, and is looking forward to what more they’re capable of in providing to the community. Saturday’s event is fit for people of all ages, with a high-flying aerial and acrobatic show, with comedy and music throughout.

“We hope for a great attendance and look forward to serving popcorn, candy, milkshakes, ice cream, fresh-cut french fries, burgers, and dogs. We are excited to see what other adventures we can offer in the future,” Hardy said.

Gates for the event open Saturday at noon, with the circus starting at 1 p.m. All tickets can be bought in advance or at the box office on the day of.