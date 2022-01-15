DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

This illustration photo shows a person reading the One America Network website on a smartphone in front of a DirecTV logo in Los Angeles, January 14, 2022. – Subscription television service DirecTV has decided not to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), an ultra-conservative, conspiratorial US channel that backs former US president Donald Trump.”We informed (OAN owner) Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a spokesman for DirecTV told AFP January 14, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — DirecTV says it plans to drop the right-wing TV channel One America News Network. The satellite television provider’s move is expected to significantly shrink the reach of the channel loyal to former President Donald Trump. OAN has been criticized for spreading misinformation including Trump’s claim, he won the 2020 election.

DirecTV said Saturday that it has informed OAN’s owner, Herring Networks. Inc., that it will no longer carry the channel when their contract expires. The spokesman would not say when that is, but Bloomberg News, which first reported the development on Friday, said it expires in early April. Herring Networks did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.