Disney+ is Google’s most searched term in the U.S. in 2019

Google says Disney+ is its most searched term in the U.S. in 2019 even though the streaming service launched toward the end of the year, in November.
Disney+ includes content from Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic and it features a new live-action Star Wars TV show called “The Mandalorian.”
The show’s Baby Yoda character is showing up in a ton of social media memes.
Baby Yoda, by the way, was Google’s most-searched baby of the year.
Number two on Google’s most trending searches is Cameron Boyce, the Disney channel star who died in his sleep in July at age 20.
Number three on the list is rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in March.