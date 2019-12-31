Disney+ is Google’s most searched term in the U.S. in 2019

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney Plus says it doesn’t have a security breach, but some users of the new streaming service have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Google says Disney+ is its most searched term in the U.S. in 2019 even though the streaming service launched toward the end of the year, in November.

Disney+ includes content from Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic and it features a new live-action Star Wars TV show called “The Mandalorian.”

The show’s Baby Yoda character is showing up in a ton of social media memes.

Baby Yoda, by the way, was Google’s most-searched baby of the year.

Number two on Google’s most trending searches is Cameron Boyce, the Disney channel star who died in his sleep in July at age 20.

Number three on the list is rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in March.