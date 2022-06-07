HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Disney fans get ready to sing along to fan-favorite songs while watching world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more. Disney On Ice’s all-new show featuring “Frozen” and “Encanto” will be coming to the GIANT Center in Hershey from October 20 to 23, 2022

Audiences will see Elsa, Anna, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family love, as well as other fan favorites like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more.

According to the release, Olaf will narrate the story of “Frozen” as fans are transported to Arendelle to be part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa. After, the audience will journey to a town in the mountains of Columbia to meet the Madrigals as Maribel tells the tale of her family and their journey to save the casita.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Hershey Entertainment’s website by clicking here or Disney On Ice’s website by clicking here.