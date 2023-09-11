(KTLA) – Disney’s latest merchandise item to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary will cost a pretty penny.

The entertainment giant announced plans to release a Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection featuring 100 animated movies from Disney and Pixar, along with other collectibles.

The price for the limited-edition item is $1,500, multiple media outlets reported.

The box set, which includes three volumes, features films from Disney’s century-long history in the movie-making business, ranging from classics like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to newer films like “Lightyear” and “Encanto.”

Disney fans who purchase the box set will also receive a numbered certificate of authenticity, a collectible lithograph from Disney’s upcoming film “Wish,” a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with a Disney100 engraving, and a booklet that contains digital codes for the films included in the set.

The pages of the volume books will also include original theatrical poster artwork from select movies.

The set will be available for preorder on Sept. 18 at Walmart, and then will be available to the general public on Nov. 14.

Those who want to relive the Disney magic before the movie box release can watch select fan-favorite classics on the big screen for a limited time. By purchasing tickets through Fandango, Disney fans can see movies like “The Incredibles,” “Coco,” and “The Lion King” at their local movie theater. The limited-time engagement ends in October.