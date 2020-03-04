Disney World gets first Mickey Mouse ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — At 91-years-old, Mickey Mouse has waited a long time to finally get his own ride at a Disney theme park.

Now, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is open inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

The ride is housed inside a recreation of the famous Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Riders say the ride is more charming than thrilling. The actual ride vehicle is trackless which allows it to move unexpectedly, but it is never scary.

For the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, there is no height requirement, and anyone of any age can ride.