Disney’s Cinderella Castle to undergo a magical makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover in the coming weeks and continue through the summer.

The timing couldn’t be better because “Cinderella” the movie just marked the 70th anniversary of its box office debut over the weekend.

Jason Kirk, Vice President of Magic Kingdom Park said in a statement, “You may notice this exciting work taking place as these stunning enhancements begin in the coming weeks, continuing through summer. But don’t worry! We’ll still get to catch all of our castle favorites like “Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire” and “Happily Ever After.”

The castle is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.