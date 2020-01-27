Live Now
Disturbed to play Hershey with guests Staind, Bad Wolves

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Disturbed will bring “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 1 with special guests Staind and Bad Wolves.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com on the first day of sale. After that day, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or Giant Center box office.

The tour celebrates the two-decade anniversary of Disturbed’s album, “The Sickness.” The band will perform songs off the album as well as other tracks from their catalog and most recent studio release, “Evolution.”

