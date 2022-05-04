CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2022 Inductees Wednesday.
Here is the list in the Performer Category:
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Eurythmics
- Dolly Parton
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Musical Excellence Award:
- Judas Priest
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Early Influence Award:
- Harry Belafonte
- Elizabeth Cotten
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- Allen Grubman
- Jimmy Iovine
- Sylvia Robinson
“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed”.
To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.
Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time.
This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.
This is the first year in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted into one class.
Of course, Dolly Parton made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “accept gracefully” if she was voted into the Hall.
The top five artists who dominated the fan vote all made it into the Hall this year.
The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date.
Ticket information will be announced soon.