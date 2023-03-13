PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Four-time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist, Drake announced that he will be performing one show in Pennsylvania this summer.

Drake will be bringing his “It’s All A Blur” tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday, July 31. Rapper 21 Savage will be joining Drake on his tour.

There will be a presale for Cash App card holders beginning on March 15 at 12 p.m. local time, through Thursday March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 starting a 12 p.m. You can click here for ticket information.

This tour will mark Drake’s return since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.