Dream job alert: Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those who already have their stockings hung, Christmas cookies decorated and house lit to the max are invited to apply for what could be a holiday lover’s dream job: helping one company determine the best Christmas movie ever.

Reviews.org is looking for one cheery person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each. As compensation, the viewer is set to receive $2,500 and free year-long subscriptions to the following streaming services:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

All those interested in the Chief Holiday Cheermeister job must be 18 or older. Applications are due Dec. 3 by 5 p.m. (MT), with the decision being announced Dec. 10. Five other applicants will win prizes as well, the company said.

Find our more and apply for the job at reviews.org.